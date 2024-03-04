Tata Motors to demerge businesses into two separate listed companies

Over the past few years, the Commercial Vehicles (CV), Passenger Vehicles (PV+EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses of Tata Motors have delivered a strong performance by successfully implementing distinct strategies.

Tata Motors, on Monday, said that the board of directors has approved the proposal of demerger of Tata Motors Ltd into two separate listed companies housing.

One entity will encompass the Commercial Vehicles business along with its associated investments, while the other will include the Passenger Vehicles businesses, comprising PV, EV, JLR, and their associated investments. This demerger will be executed through an NCLT scheme of arrangement. Importantly, all shareholders of TML will retain identical shareholding in both listed entities following the demerger.

Over the past few years, the Commercial Vehicles (CV), Passenger Vehicles (PV+EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses of Tata Motors have delivered a strong performance by successfully implementing distinct strategies. Since 2021, these businesses have been operating independently under their respective CEOs.

“Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance. This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility. This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and, enhanced value for our shareholders," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman at Tata Motors.

The demerger represents a natural evolution following the earlier subsidiarization of PV and EV businesses in 2022. This move will enhance the autonomy of each business segment, enabling them to pursue individual strategies more effectively, leading to enhanced growth and agility, while also strengthening accountability.

The NCLT scheme of arrangement for the demerger shall be placed before the TML Board of Directors for approval in the coming months and will be subject to all necessary shareholder, creditor and regulatory approvals which could take a further 12-15 months to complete. The demerger will have no adverse impact on employees, customers, and our business partners.

Additionally, although synergies between Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Passenger Vehicles (PV) businesses are limited, significant synergies exist across PV, EV, and JLR, particularly in areas such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software. The demerger will facilitate the realization of these synergies, ensuring greater alignment and efficiency within each segment.

