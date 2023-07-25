Tata Motors to convert DVR shares to ordinary1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
The company will issue 7 new shares for every 10 existing shares as part of a scheme to reduce and cancel 'A' ordinary shares.
The company announced today along with its results that, upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the company will issue 7 fully paid-up new ordinary shares with a face value of INR 2 for every 10 'A' ordinary shares with a face value of INR 2. This issuance will serve as consideration for the reduction and cancellation of the 'A' ordinary shares.
