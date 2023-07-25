comScore
The company announced today along with its results that, upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the company will issue 7 fully paid-up new ordinary shares with a face value of INR 2 for every 10 'A' ordinary shares with a face value of INR 2. This issuance will serve as consideration for the reduction and cancellation of the 'A' ordinary shares.

To facilitate the transfer of consideration for the reduction of the 'A' Ordinary Shares, the company will establish a trust before the Scheme's effectiveness. This trust will receive the New Ordinary Shares from the company on behalf of the relevant shareholders as outlined in the Scheme. After fulfilling specific obligations, such as taxes and other actions specified in the Scheme, the trust will distribute the remaining New Ordinary Shares to the relevant shareholders according to the terms of the Scheme.

 

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 04:53 PM IST
