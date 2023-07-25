Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tata Motors to convert DVR shares to ordinary

Tata Motors to convert DVR shares to ordinary

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

The company will issue 7 new shares for every 10 existing shares as part of a scheme to reduce and cancel 'A' ordinary shares.

Tata Motors

The company announced today along with its results that, upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the company will issue 7 fully paid-up new ordinary shares with a face value of INR 2 for every 10 'A' ordinary shares with a face value of INR 2. This issuance will serve as consideration for the reduction and cancellation of the 'A' ordinary shares.

To facilitate the transfer of consideration for the reduction of the 'A' Ordinary Shares, the company will establish a trust before the Scheme's effectiveness. This trust will receive the New Ordinary Shares from the company on behalf of the relevant shareholders as outlined in the Scheme. After fulfilling specific obligations, such as taxes and other actions specified in the Scheme, the trust will distribute the remaining New Ordinary Shares to the relevant shareholders according to the terms of the Scheme.

25 Jul 2023
