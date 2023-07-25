Tata Motors to convert DVR shares to ordinary

To facilitate the transfer of consideration for the reduction of the 'A' Ordinary Shares, the company will establish a trust before the Scheme's effectiveness. This trust will receive the New Ordinary Shares from the company on behalf of the relevant shareholders as outlined in the Scheme. After fulfilling specific obligations, such as taxes and other actions specified in the Scheme, the trust will distribute the remaining New Ordinary Shares to the relevant shareholders according to the terms of the Scheme.