Stocks to buy: Nifty Auto Index has given breakout at 11,000 levels on Friday session, which has injected bullish sentiment at Dalal Street in regard to auto stocks. Post-Covid, auto stocks were among those segments that didn't participated in the market rally. So, stock market experts have gone highly bullish on quality auto stock provided Nifty Auto Index opens above 11,000 levels on Monday and closes above 11,100 levels on Monday next week. They advised positional investors to wait for few more sessions and start accumulating auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India Limited or MSIL and TVS Motors.

Speaking on fresh breakout in Nifty Auto Index; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "On Thursday trade session, Nifty Auto Index had broken 11,000 hurdle, giving breakout at this level but it failed to sustain above this level and closed below 11,000 levels. However, on Friday, the index once again breached the psychological 11,000 levels and closed above this breakout levels, giving breakout again at 11,000 but on closing basis. If the index opens above 11,000 levels on Monday and sustains above 11,100 levels then one can start accumulating quality auto stocks."

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel rally in auto stocks; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In January to March 2022 quarter, auto companies have increased prices as raw material price for auto companies have gone high to an alarming levels. This rise in prices may reflect in their April to June quarter number provided there is no dip in sales. Apart from this, unlock theme is also supportive for auto sector unless there is no fourth wave of Covid in India. So, on the basis of improved margins and ease in semiconductor issue, auto stocks are expected to pick up momentum in short term."

On auto stocks to buy, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares are available discounted price and they are expected to pick up faster than any other quality auto stocks.

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that one can look at Auto stocks like Tata Motors, TVS Motors and Maruti Suzuki India as well.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.