Tata Motors, TVS Motors to Maruti Suzuki — is it a good time to buy auto stocks?

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel rally in auto stocks; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In January to March 2022 quarter, auto companies have increased prices as raw material price for auto companies have gone high to an alarming levels. This rise in prices may reflect in their April to June quarter number provided there is no dip in sales. Apart from this, unlock theme is also supportive for auto sector unless there is no fourth wave of Covid in India. So, on the basis of improved margins and ease in semiconductor issue, auto stocks are expected to pick up momentum in short term."

