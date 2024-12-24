Top five stocks operating in multiple high-growth sectors

New-age sectors such as green hydrogen , electric mobility and digital infrastructure have quickly emerged as high-growth stories that investors cannot ignore.

These sectors are at the forefront of India’s economic transformation, driven by the government’s push for sustainability and technological advancement.

Leading this wave of change are a handful of industry veterans. Most of these have decades of expertise and are backed by the country’s top business houses.

These companies are not only leveraging their traditional strengths but are also making strategic forays into future-ready industries.

They aim to ensure their relevance and resilience in a rapidly evolving market.

With a blend of innovation, scale and deep-rooted expertise, these stalwarts are paving the way for long-term, multi-sectoral growth.

Here are five such stocks that are capitalizing on India’s growth story across both legacy and emerging sectors.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd

L&T has transformed from an engineering company into a global conglomerate with operations in over 50 countries. Its expertise spans infrastructure, power, defence, IT, finance and real estate.

Now, it’s stepping into high-growth sectors like green hydrogen, semiconductors, and data centres, aligning itself with India’s evolving growth story.

The company is a key player in India’s green hydrogen initiative, producing 45 kilogrammes of green hydrogen daily and scaling up capacity.

Its joint venture with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and ReNew Power, alongside a partnership with Mcphy Energy SA for electrolyzer technology, underscores its ambitions.

L&T is also contributing to the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, being developed by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company. Backed by a $2.5 billion investment over the next few years, the company is poised for leadership in clean energy.

In the high-growth data centres sector, L&T is building advanced green facilities, having won multiple orders across India in the last two years. This complements its broader push into sustainable technology and infrastructure.

View Full Image L&T’s financial snapshot (2020-24) (Equitymaster)

The business has performed well over the past few years. Between 2020-24, the company’s sales and net profit have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% and 9.9%, respectively.

The returns have been strong, with the RoE and RoCE averaging over 13.6% and 12.4%.

Bharat Forge Ltd

Bharat Forge, a global leader in high-performance components, has expanded beyond its core forging business to become a significant player in diverse industries.

It operates in automotive, defence, railways, aerospace, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy, with a clear focus on capturing opportunities in high-growth sectors.

In defence, the company has built a formidable portfolio, designing and developing artillery guns, armoured vehicles and aircraft components entirely in-house.

This independence gives Bharat Forge full intellectual property control, boosting exports, which account for over 80% of its revenue. It is now positioning itself as a global artillery powerhouse, actively pursuing deals with countries like the US for its defence products.

The automotive business remains strong, with Bharat Forge supplying critical components for both traditional vehicles and the fast-growing EV market. Its expertise in lightweight components is helping automakers improve efficiency, a key demand in the EV space.

In the high-growth renewables segment, the company manufactures components for wind energy, while its industrial business supports infrastructure development.

Its aerospace division continues to grow, with precision-engineered products in high demand globally.

View Full Image Bharat Forge financial snapshot (2020-24) (Equitymaster)

The business has performed admirably. In the past five years, the sales have grown at a CAGR of 9%. The returns have been rangebound, with the RoCE and RoE averaging at over 9.9% and 10%, respectively.

The company's defence business (1.7% of sales in the fiscal year 2024) recorded revenues of ₹1,500 crore, nearly four times higher than the fiscal year 2023.

Siemens Ltd

The Indian arm of Europe’s largest industrial manufacturing company, Siemens India, operates as an electric equipment manufacturer while driving innovation across diverse industries.

It has a strong presence in railways, energy, healthcare, automation and emerging fields like data centres and smart infrastructure.

In railways, Siemens is a key partner for modernization. It supplies advanced signalling systems, locomotives and electrification solutions. Recent contract wins, include orders for trainset manufacturing and electrification.

The company is also making its mark in the booming data centre market. Siemens offers energy-efficient solutions for powering and cooling data centres.

The company plays a crucial role in India’s energy transition, too. Its renewable energy solutions and grid modernization technologies are critical for supporting the country’s clean energy goals.

Additionally, Siemens has a strong automation and digitalisation portfolio, helping industries optimise processes, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.

View Full Image Siemens financial snapshot (2019-23) (Equitymaster)

Over the past few years, the company has expanded steadily. Between 2019-23, the sales and net profits have registered a CAGR of 8.9% and 16.9%, respectively.

The returns have been rangebound with the RoCE and RoE averaging at a solid 16.9% and 11.8% over a five-year period.

Bharat Electronics Ltd

It’s a leading public-sector enterprise. It has played a pivotal role in India’s defence and electronics sectors.

The company has a rich history of manufacturing cutting-edge electronics for defence, aerospace and telecommunications. It has consistently innovated to meet the evolving needs of these critical industries.

In the defence sector, the company remains at the forefront, providing state-of-the-art solutions in areas such as radar systems, missile systems, communications and surveillance.

It’s in-house design and development capabilities ensure that it stays ahead of the curve in developing next-generation defence technologies, which are essential for the modernization of India’s armed forces.

The defence giant has also made significant strides in export markets, offering defence electronics to countries around the world, solidifying its position as a global player in defence technology.

Additionally, it is making significant investments in the aerospace sector. The company provides advanced avionics, communication systems and satellite technologies, which are crucial for India’s space programme and military aviation.

Its expertise in aerospace technology has positioned Bharat Electronics as a key supplier for the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and other aerospace initiatives globally.

The company is also expanding into smart city and automation by contributing to the development of smart infrastructure and technology solutions to improve urban living standards.

From smart traffic management systems to advanced surveillance solutions, it is helping transform India’s urban landscape with innovative technologies.

The company has increasingly focused on the renewable energy sector recently, where it is involved in providing smart grid solutions, solar power technology, and energy-efficient systems.

View Full Image Bharat Electronics financial snapshot (2020-24) (Equitymaster)

The business has performed admirably. Between 2020 and 2024, the company reported a CAGR of 11.2% in sales and an impressive 16.4% in net profit.

Its returns remain strong, with average RoCE and RoE exceeding 29.2% and 21.4%, respectively.

Tata Power Co. Ltd

Tata Power is one of India’s leading integrated power companies.

Over the years, the company has successfully expanded its footprint across multiple high-growth sectors. It has positioned itself as a key player in India’s energy transition.

It has been quick to embrace the shift toward renewable energy, diversification, and innovation.

In the renewable energy space, Tata Power has significantly ramped up its presence, focusing on solar, wind and hydroelectric power generation.

The company is actively investing in large-scale solar power projects and has also diversified into rooftop solar and battery storage solutions. It’s expertise in solar energy has enabled it to secure high-value projects across India.

Beyond renewables, Tata Power is also making strides in the fast-growing EV sector with investments in EV charging infrastructure.

As India increasingly turns to electric mobility, the company is poised to play a central role by providing reliable charging solutions that help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

View Full Image Tata Power financial snapshot (2020-24) (Equitymaster)

The business has grown at a robust pace. Between 2020 and 2024, the company’s sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 15.8% and 9.4%, respectively. The average RoE and RoCE stand at 11.7% and 11.1%, respectively.

Conclusion

The diversification of these five companies into high-growth, future-ready sectors presents an exciting opportunity for investors.

With established expertise in their core domains and strategic expansions into areas like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, these companies are well-positioned to benefit from India’s evolving economic landscape.

However, investors should closely monitor their execution in these new sectors, capital allocation strategies, corporate governance, and market dynamics.

Staying informed and assess their performance against growth potential. That will be key to capturing the upside while mitigating risks in this rapidly changing environment.

