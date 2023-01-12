NTPC, IEX, JSW Energy, Tata Power: Jefferies' top recommendations on Indian power stocks2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 08:28 AM IST
- Jefferies top stock picks are Power Grid, NTPC, and JSW Energy
Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) awards have slowed to just 4.6 GW in 9MFY23 with another 4-5 GW planned by March 2023 vs planned 15 GW + run rate. SEBs taking their time to sign new PPAs, restriction and higher duties on module imports and module price volatility are impacting sector growth, highlighted Jefferies, which believes T&D spend, which has lagged generation, will pick up in 2023. Its top stock picks are Power Grid and NTPC/JSW Energy, which have a pipeline of projects to execute.
