Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) awards have slowed to just 4.6 GW in 9MFY23 with another 4-5 GW planned by March 2023 vs planned 15 GW + run rate. SEBs taking their time to sign new PPAs, restriction and higher duties on module imports and module price volatility are impacting sector growth, highlighted Jefferies, which believes T&D spend, which has lagged generation, will pick up in 2023. Its top stock picks are Power Grid and NTPC/JSW Energy, which have a pipeline of projects to execute.

