Tata Power, IRCTC among 10 stocks under NSE's F&O ban list for today

Tata Power, IRCTC among 10 stocks under NSE's F&O ban list for today

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

  • IRCTC, PNB, Vodafone Idea, Sun TV, Nalco continue to be under the NSE's F&O ban stock list on Thursday

As many as ten stocks/securities have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, October 21, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Vodafone Idea, Sun TV, National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Escorts, and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd continue to be under the ban.

Meanwhile, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Power, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) have been added to the list by the stock exchange for the F&O stocks ban for Thursday. Whereas, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are out of the list for today.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL

