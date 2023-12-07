JM Financials upgrades Tata Power to ‘buy’ after shares hit 52-week high, sees 24% upside over revised TP
Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ on Tata Power and raised the target price by 59 per cent over the recent uptrend in share price.
Tata Power Share Price Today: Shares of Tata Power were locked at over 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹332 apiece on the BSE, hitting its 52-week high-mark on Thursday, December 7. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has upgraded its rating from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’ on the stock and raised the target price by 59 per cent over the recent uptrend in share price.
