Tata Power, PNB to Bajaj Auto: 13 stocks to Trade Ex-Dividend Today

Dividend Stocks: Tata Power, PNB, Bajaj Auto, Voltas, HDFC Life, Bank of India are the prominent stocks to trade ex-dividend today.

The record date of Friday, June 20, had been set by these companies for identifying the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends.

According to the T+1 settlement procedure, investors should have purchased shares of these companies at least one day prior to the record date if they wanted to take advantage of the 'dividend announcements by these companies and their names appearing in the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends.

Dividend Payout and other details Tata Power: For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, the Board has recommended paying the members a final dividend of ₹ 2.25 per equity share of ₹ 1 each (at 225%).

The dividend needs to be approved by the members at the company's 106th Annual General Meeting (or "AGM"), which is set for Friday, July 4, 2025.

Punjab National Bank, or PNB: For FY 2024–2025, a recommended dividend of Rs. 2.90 per equity share (145% on face value) of face value of Rs. 2 per share is subject to shareholder approval at the bank's subsequent annual general meeting.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.: For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors had recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 210 per share (2100%) of face value of Rs. 10 each. If the shareholders approve the dividend at the next Annual General Meeting, it will be credited or distributed on or around August 8, 2025.

Voltas Ltd.—For the year 2024–2025, directors have suggested a dividend of Rs. 7 per share on a face value of Re. 1 per share (700%), which will be paid or dispatched on or after the fifth day following the completion of the company's 71st Annual General Meeting, pending shareholder approval.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.—The company had recommended final dividend of ₹ 2.10 per equity share of face value of ₹ 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Bank of India: Recommended a dividend of Rs. 4.05 (i.e., 40.50%) per equity share (face value Rs. 10/-). each fully paid up) for the FY2024-25.

Other stocks, such as Torrent Pharma, Transcorp International Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd., and Swastika Investsmart Ltd., will also trade ex-dividend today