Tata Power Q1 Results: Profit climbs 6% YoY to ₹1,262 crore; EBITDA jumps 17%

Tata Power Q1 results: Tata Power Company on Friday, August 1, reported a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in its Q1FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹1,262.32 crore compared to ₹1,188.63 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit of renewables business surged 95 per cent YoY to ₹531 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent YoY to ₹18,035.07 crore from ₹17,293.62 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA for the quarter under review grew 17 per cent YoY to ₹3,930 crore.

“We have commenced FY26 on a high note, with strong performance across all our business verticals. Our renewable energy portfolio continues to exceed expectations, as we drive innovation, scale, and efficiency across the clean energy value chain," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power.

Tata Power Q1 results key highlights According to Tata Power's exchange filing, the company commissioned 94 MW of RE capacity in Q1 FY26, bringing the total operational renewable capacity to 5.6 GW.

The company maintained the number one position in the rooftop solar segment, with total installations above 2 lakh and cumulative capacity above 3.4 GWp.

The revenue of the solar rooftop segment more than doubled to ₹823 crore in Q1FY26 on a YoY basis.

The company saw the record rooftop solar installation of more than 45,500 during the quarter, clocking a 260 per cent YoY jump in PAT at ₹90 crore.

The company commissioned 270 MWp of solar projects in Q1FY26, which was up 143 per cent from 111 MW in the previous year.

TP Solar clocked ₹100 crore PAT in Q1 FY26, while revenue stood at ₹1,613 crore.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) business PAT (without one-off in the previous year) grew to ₹440 crore, up 26 per cent year over year.

Odisha Discom's PAT grew to ₹105 crore, rising 156 per cent YoY.

Tata Power said it commenced cross-border power sales through a power exchange for the 18 MW Suchhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan.