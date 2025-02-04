Tata Power Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Tata Power will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. Tata Power is estimated to report a decent set of Q3 results today, with a double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit and revenue. Operating performance of Tata Power in the quarter ended December 2024 is also expected to improve led by rising earnings contribution from its cell and module manufacturing facility, healthy Mundra PLFs and an additional ~800 MW RE capacity YoY. EBITDA margin may expand on a YoY basis. Earnings from renewable portfolio will benefit from higher capacity base as well as strong execution at Tata Power Solar, analysts said. Stay tuned to our Tata Power Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates.
Tata Power Q3 Results LIVE: Tower Power shares traded marginally higher on the BSE ahead of their Q3 results today. Tata Power stock was at ₹355.90, up 0.30%.
Antique Stock Broking sees a 7% YoY increase in Q3 net profit to ₹1152 crore. However, on a QoQ basis, the profit could dip 6.6%.
The sales are seen rising 10.7% YoY and 3.4% QoQ to ₹16,225 crore. Meanwhile, EBIDTA could grow 7.5% on a YoY basis but dip 16.3% on a QoQ basis, according to Antique's estimates.
For Tata Power, Odisha discoms have continued to post better-than-expected performance. Currently, TP CODL, TPSODL, TP WODL, and TPNODL have AT&C losses of 25%, 27%, 22%, and 17%, respectively, which are expected to narrow. For TPSL, the current order backlog of INR 159 bn should sustain executions, but margins have been volatile. Growth will receive a boost from the newly commissioned cell and module plants.
