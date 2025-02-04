Tata Power Q3 Results: Net profit rises 10.3% YoY to ₹1,187 crore, revenue up 5% YoY

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, released its December quarter performance today, February 4, reporting a 10.35% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,187.54 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹1,076.12 crore posted in the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit improved by 8.6%, as the company reported a net profit of ₹1,093 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹15,391 crore, compared to ₹14,651 crore, reflecting a 5% YoY improvement.

Advertisement

Consolidated EBITDA during the quarter rose 7% to ₹3,481 crore, driven by solid contributions and operational efficiency across businesses. For the 9MFY25 period, the company reported revenue and PAT of ₹47,174 crore and ₹3,909 crore, respectively. The 9-month period also saw EBITDA reach an all-time high of ₹10,639 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.

As of December 31, 2024, the company’s operational capacity stands at 6.7 GW in the clean & green segment, generating over 11,700 MUs of green power. Another 10 GW of projects are under execution and are expected to take its total clean energy capacity to 16.7 GW.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Q3FY25 results, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said, “We have delivered a sustained PAT growth trajectory over the last 21 quarters, with all our businesses contributing to this growth. We have emerged as a clean energy leader with a presence across the full value chain of manufacturing, EPC, and the development of renewable projects, along with retail supply through group captives.”

"Our operations in Odisha have become a role model for Discom reforms. We are actively exploring distribution opportunities in other states to support the government's focus on revamping the sector. Our recent wins in large-scale transmission projects reaffirm our expertise and commitment to the evacuation and supply of power nationwide, placing us at the center of the development of upcoming Green Energy Corridors," Praveer further added.

Advertisement

Targets 30 lakh solar roof top installations by 2030 With close to 2.5 GW of rooftop installations nationwide, the company has advanced its 'GharGharSolar' initiative to Tamil Nadu, building on its success in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

The rooftop business saw a 15% revenue growth to ₹509 crore in Q3FY25, and on a 9-month basis, reported revenues of ₹1,346 crore, up 22% year-on-year. The company said it is well-positioned to achieve its target of 30 lakh installations by 2030 to support the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Advertisement

Key Updates Expanding its footprint beyond India, the company said it has forged a strategic alliance with Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd. (DGPC) to develop 5 GW of clean energy capacity (4.5 GW of hydro and 500 MW of solar), ensuring a sustainable and round-the-clock energy supply for Bhutan and India.

The quarter saw Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL) supply 50 MW of renewable energy to Bhutan, marking the first-ever bilateral cross-border merchant supply.

The company further stated that the December quarter saw it surpass a milestone of 120,000 home chargers and 1,156 e-bus charging points. This extensive infrastructure supports the company's commitment to driving the adoption of electric vehicles across the country, according to the company's Q3 earnings filing.

Advertisement