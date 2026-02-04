Mint Market
Subscribe

Tata Power Q3 results: Profit remains flat at ₹1,194 crore, revenue falls 4% YoY

Tata Power Q3 results: Profit remained flat at 1,194 crore, while revenue from operations for the quarter dropped 4% YoY to 14,485 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Feb 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Tata Power reported a consolidated profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,194.33 crore for Q3FY26. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY ANIMALS) - RTR3DMLF
Tata Power reported a consolidated profit of ₹1,194.33 crore for Q3FY26. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY ANIMALS) - RTR3DMLF

Tata Power Q3 results: Tata Power, on Wednesday, February 4, reported a muted year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) at 1,194.33 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 1,187.54 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter dropped 4% YoY to 14,485 crore from 15,118 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Power's Q3FY26 EBITDA, however, jumped 12% YoY to 3,913 crore from 3,481 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

“Q3FY26 marked strong execution and all-round performance across generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power.

For the nine-month period, the company’s PAT (profit after tax) rose to 3,702 crore, up 7% YoY, while revenue rose 1% YoY to 47,719 crore. EBITDA grew to 11,874 crore, rising 12% YoY.

"Our nine-month performance positions us strongly as we enter 2026, supported by favourable macro conditions and rising power demand from manufacturing, urbanisation, and AI-led digital infrastructure," Sinha added.

More to come….

 
 
Tata PowerEarningsQ3 ResultsQ3 Earnings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Power Q3 results: Profit remains flat at ₹1,194 crore, revenue falls 4% YoY
Read Next Story