Tata Power Q3 results: Profit remains flat at ₹1,194 crore, revenue falls 4% YoY

Tata Power Q3 results: Tata Power, on Wednesday, February 4, reported a muted year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) at ₹1,194.33 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹1,187.54 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter dropped 4% YoY to ₹14,485 crore from ₹15,118 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Power's Q3FY26 EBITDA, however, jumped 12% YoY to ₹3,913 crore from ₹3,481 crore in the same quarter last year.

“Q3FY26 marked strong execution and all-round performance across generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power.

For the nine-month period, the company’s PAT (profit after tax) rose to ₹ 3,702 crore, up 7% YoY, while revenue rose 1% YoY to ₹47,719 crore. EBITDA grew to ₹11,874 crore, rising 12% YoY.

"Our nine-month performance positions us strongly as we enter 2026, supported by favourable macro conditions and rising power demand from manufacturing, urbanisation, and AI-led digital infrastructure," Sinha added.