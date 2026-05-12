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Tata Power Q4 Results 2026: Consolidated net profit rises 8% to ₹1415 crore, revenue falls 13%; dividend declared

Tata Power Company reported an 8.3% rise in net profit to 1,415.52 crore for Q1 2026, despite a 13% decline in revenue to 14,900.20 crore. A final dividend of 2.50 per share is proposed, pending approval at the AGM on July 7, 2026.

Pranati Deva
Published12 May 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Tata Power Company Q4 Results
Tata Power Company Q4 Results
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Tata Group stock Tata Power Company posted its results for the quarter ended March 2026 after market hours today, 12 May. The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.3% to 1,415.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter versus 1,306.09 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its revenue fell 13% to 14,900.20 crore from 17,095.88 crore in the March quarter last year

The company also recommended a final dividend of 2.50 per share of 1 each (@ 250%) to the Members for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming 107th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the company added.

The dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, will be paid on or after Friday, July 10. Meanwhile, June 23 has been picked as record date for the dividend.

more to come…..

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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