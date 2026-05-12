Tata Power Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Power share price falls ahead of earnings; what to expect from Tata group company?

Tata Power Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Power Company, the Tata Group’s electric utility and electricity generation firm, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Tata Power Company is scheduled to meet today, 12 May 2026, Tuesday, to approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The board of directors of Tata Power Company will also recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Power Q4 Results Preview

Tata Power is expected to report muted earnings growth with flat net profit during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts’ estimates for the earnings are in a broad range.

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Tata Power’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise marginally by 0.93% to ₹1,053 crore from ₹1,042.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Revenue in the March quarter is estimated to rise 8.78% to ₹18,597 crore from ₹17,095.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Earnings from renewable portfolio will benefit from higher capacity base as well as execution at Tata Power Solar.

At the operational front, EBITDA in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 6.4% to ₹3,700 crore from ₹3,477.5 crore, while EBITDA margin is seen declining to 19.9% from 20.3%, YoY, according to Nuvama estimates.

Tata projects and Mundra UMPP performance along with consolidation of EPC/module sales is a key monitorable going ahead.

Tata Power share price was trading lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Tata Power Q4 results today.