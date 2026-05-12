Tata Power Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Power share price falls ahead of earnings; what to expect from Tata group company?

Tata Power Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Power Company, the Tata Group’s electric utility and electricity generation firm, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Tata Power Company is scheduled to meet today, 12 May 2026, Tuesday, to approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.
The board of directors of Tata Power Company will also recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Tata Power is expected to report muted earnings growth with flat net profit during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts’ estimates for the earnings are in a broad range.
According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Tata Power’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise marginally by 0.93% to ₹1,053 crore from ₹1,042.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
Revenue in the March quarter is estimated to rise 8.78% to ₹18,597 crore from ₹17,095.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Earnings from renewable portfolio will benefit from higher capacity base as well as execution at Tata Power Solar.
At the operational front, EBITDA in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 6.4% to ₹3,700 crore from ₹3,477.5 crore, while EBITDA margin is seen declining to 19.9% from 20.3%, YoY, according to Nuvama estimates.
Tata projects and Mundra UMPP performance along with consolidation of EPC/module sales is a key monitorable going ahead.
Tata Power share price was trading lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Tata Power Q4 results today.
Tata Power share price fell over 2% on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. The Tata group stock opened lower at ₹432 apiece, as against its previous close of ₹433.05 apiece on the BSE, amid broader weakness in the Indian stock market today. Tata Power share fell as much as 2.04% to ₹424.20 apiece on the BSE.
The board of directors of Tata Power Company will also recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Tata Power Company, the Tata Group’s electric utility and electricity generation firm, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Tata Power Company is scheduled to meet today, 12 May 2026, Tuesday, to approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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