Tata Power Q4 Results: Cons PAT rises 16.5% to ₹1,042 crore, revenue up 8%

Tata Power Q4 Results: Tata Power Company on Wednesday reported an 8% growth in its March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹1,042.83 crore versus ₹895.21 crore reported in the year ago period. The Q4FY25 revenue from operations stood at ₹17,095.88 crore, up nearly 8% over ₹15,846.58 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The profit is attributable to shareholders of the company.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) was up 1.2% versus ₹1,030.70 crore reported in Q3FY25. The topline jumped 11.1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis versus 15,391.06 crore reported in the October-December quarter.

As per the company's exchange filing, EBITDA increased by 14% to ₹3,829 crore, compared to ₹3,358 crore the previous year same period.

“EBITDA for Q4FY25 rose 14% to ₹3,829 crore on the back of strong performance across the core businesses comprising generation, T&D, and renewables,” said the company.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, stated that FY25 has been an extraordinary year for Tata Power, as the company has reached a historic PAT surpassing ₹5000 crore, fueled by outstanding contributions from all its business segments.

"Q4FY25 marks 22nd consecutive quarter of PAT growth, highlighted by several significant milestones. For the first time, we surpassed 1 GW in renewable capacity additions within a single year and are now targeting 2 GW in FY26.

Our rooftop solar business has performed impressively, reaching over 1.5 lakh installations, with a total installed capacity of 3 GW. Additionally, our 4.3 GW cell and 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu produced 3,291 MW of modules and 846 MW of cells during the year. Our Distribution segment also delivered strong results, with PAT from Odisha Discoms surging 3x in Q4FY25 and 43% in FY25", said Sinha.

Tata Power dividend The company announced that its board has proposed a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share for the fiscal year 2025. The company has fixed the record date as Friday, June 20, 2025.

"The dividend proposed by the Board awaits approval from the Members at the upcoming 106th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which is set to take place on Friday, July 4, 2025," stated Tata Power in a filing to the stock exchange.

On Wednesday, Tata Power share price closed 2.02% higher at ₹397 apiece on the BSE.