Tata Power witnessed double-digit growth year-on-year in the net profit for fourth quarter of FY23, however, sequentially the performance was feeble. On a consolidated basis, the Tata Group-backed firm posted a net profit of 938.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by a whopping 48.45% YoY but down by 10.77% QoQ. The company surpassed estimates in terms of bottom line but revenue was a miss. Also, the company declared a 200% dividend for its shareholders. 

The company posted a net profit of 632.37 crore in the Q4 of FY22. While its PAT stood at 1,052.14 crore in December 2022 quarter.

On the contrary, Tata Power's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 12,453.76 crore in Q4FY23, up by 4.12% from 11,959.96 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. The performance was an 11.85% decline from revenue of 14,129.12 crore posted in Q3FY23.

In a meeting held on Thursday, Tata Power's board of directors recommended a dividend of 2 per equity share (200%) having a face value of Re 1 each to the shareholders for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

The company plans to pay the dividend by June 21, 2023, after receiving approval from shareholders in the 104th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled on June 19.

