Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated PAT jumps 48.5% to ₹939 cr; declares 200% dividend1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Tata Power reported a mixed Q4 earnings with better year-on-year growth but sequentially the performance was weak. PAT surpassed estimates, but revenue was miss. The company declared a dividend of 200% for its shareholders.
Tata Power witnessed double-digit growth year-on-year in the net profit for fourth quarter of FY23, however, sequentially the performance was feeble. On a consolidated basis, the Tata Group-backed firm posted a net profit of ₹938.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by a whopping 48.45% YoY but down by 10.77% QoQ. The company surpassed estimates in terms of bottom line but revenue was a miss. Also, the company declared a 200% dividend for its shareholders.
