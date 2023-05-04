Tata Power witnessed double-digit growth year-on-year in the net profit for fourth quarter of FY23, however, sequentially the performance was feeble. On a consolidated basis, the Tata Group-backed firm posted a net profit of ₹938.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by a whopping 48.45% YoY but down by 10.77% QoQ. The company surpassed estimates in terms of bottom line but revenue was a miss. Also, the company declared a 200% dividend for its shareholders.

