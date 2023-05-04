Tata Power reports 48% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs939 crore2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The company’s consolidated revenue rose 6% to ₹12,755 crore, and consolidated EBITDA increased by 38% to ₹3,101 crore
NEW DELHI : Tata Power reported a 48% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the March quarter to ₹939 crore ($126.4 million), supported by strong performance across all business clusters, as per the company’s earnings statement released on Thursday.
