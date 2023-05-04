NEW DELHI : Tata Power reported a 48% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the March quarter to ₹939 crore ($126.4 million), supported by strong performance across all business clusters, as per the company’s earnings statement released on Thursday.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose 6% to ₹12,755 crore, and consolidated EBITDA increased by 38% to ₹3,101 crore, the statement added.

This growth was attributed to higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables. This marks the 14th straight quarter of YoY PAT growth for Tata Power.

Its consolidated EBITDA increased by 38% to ₹3,101 crore compared to ₹2,253 crore in Q4FY22, due to lower under-recovery in Mundra, capacity addition in renewables, and execution of solar EPC projects.

The company’s consolidated reported PAT also rose by 48% to ₹939 crore, supported by strong performance across all business clusters.

For the full year FY23, Tata Power’s consolidated revenue increased by 32% to ₹56,033 crore compared to ₹42,576 crore in FY22, due to higher availability in Mundra Thermal Plant operating under Ministry of Power guidelines, higher sales across distribution companies, and robust addition in renewables portfolio.

Its consolidated EBITDA grew by 23% to ₹10,068 crore compared to ₹8,192 crore in FY22, due to lower losses in Mundra plant and capacity addition in renewables.

The company’s consolidated reported PAT also increased by 77% to ₹3,810 crore compared to ₹2,156 crore in FY22, driven by better performance across all business clusters.

Commenting on the results, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are delighted to announce that Tata Power has delivered a strong performance in FY23 with robust growth across all our business clusters - generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables. The growing need for power has enabled us to keep our momentum strong as we remain committed to meeting the nation’s demand with reliable and quality power supply."

He also highlighted the exceptional performance of Tata Power’s distribution business, evident from the continuous reduction in AT&C losses in Odisha Discoms and the high performance ratings of Mumbai, Delhi, and Odisha Discoms.

Sinha noted that Tata Power’s renewable energy business has expanded significantly across EPC, utility-scale, and rooftop verticals, and is well-positioned to lead India’s green energy transition.

He also mentioned the completion of a ₹4,000 crore ($525 million) worth of capital infusion into the renewables business, which is one of the biggest value unlocks in the renewable business globally, and will enable the company to fuel the next leg of growth.

Tata Power is rapidly transforming into a new-age sustainable technology-oriented and customer-centric green energy solutions company with a healthy mix of regulated and unregulated businesses for future growth.