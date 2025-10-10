Tata Power sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025. Check details

The board of directors of Tata Power Company Ltd is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

The company in an exchange filing, announced that a Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to discuss, among other things, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

Tata Power recorded a consolidated net profit increase of over 6% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,262 crore for the June quarter, primarily driven by increased revenues from its renewable and transmission and distribution segments. In the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,189 crore, according to a statement.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to ₹17,464 crore, up from ₹16,810 crore during the same timeframe last year.

"We have commenced FY26 on a high note, with strong performance across all our business verticals. Our renewable energy portfolio continues to exceed expectations, as we drive innovation, scale, and efficiency across the clean energy value chain," Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power, said.

He further stated that the generation and T&D businesses are delivering impressive gains.

Tata Power share price today Tata Power share price today opened at ₹393 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹396.70 per share, and an intraday low of ₹390.40 apiece.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Tata Power has been consolidating in a range of 370–400 for the past 116 trading sessions, showing no significant signs of momentum or accumulation. The absence of pre-breakout volume build-up and momentum signals suggests that this sideways movement may continue for at least another eight weeks.

Such prolonged consolidation typically indicates that the stock is building energy for a larger move ahead. Once a decisive breakout occurs—most likely on the upside—it is expected to add roughly ₹50 from the breakout point, making it a potential medium-term opportunity for traders to watch closely.