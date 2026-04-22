Tata Power sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026. Details here

Tata Power board is slated to meet next month to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). It will also recommend a final dividend, if any, according to the exchange filing dated Wednesday, 22 April.

The Tata group company has fixed 12 May 2026 as the board meeting date.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to consider and approve inter alia Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026," the company said in an exchange filing.

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Tata Power Q4 preview Brokerages expect Tata Power's earnings to be impacted, with higher losses at Mundra as the Section 11 benefit was not present in the current quarter. Tata Power's earnings from the renewable portfolio will benefit from a higher capacity base as well as healthy execution at Tata Power Solar, according to them.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that Tata Power's net profit for the January-March quarter could decline by 8.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹951.6 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the figure could jump by 23.3%.

The net sales are expected to fall 8.4% YoY to ₹15,879.6 crore during the quarter under review, even though it could rise by 9.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Margins are seen improving by 349 bps to 24.8% in Q4FY26, according to KIE.

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JM Financial, meanwhile, pegs a 11% YoY drop in net sales to ₹15,232.6 crore and a 27% drop in profit after tax to ₹746 crore. Depreciation and finance cost are expected to increase due to renewable commissioning, it said.

According to Trendlyne data, Tata Power has announced only 26 dividends since 2001. In the last one year, it has recommended a ₹2.25 per share dividend, resulting in a dividend yield of just 0.52%.

Tata Power share price trend Tata Power shares have been in a strong uptrend in the last few months amid strong traction for power sector stocks due to peak summer demand.

According to brokerage firm Axis Securities, India’s electricity demand has reached 425 BU in Q4FY26, up 1.9% YoY and 8% QoQ as the transition to pre-summer heat drove peak demand to 245 GW in January. Monsoon is expected to remain weak in 2026, which will keep electricity demand high.

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Against this backdrop, Tata Power stock has surged 8% in a month and 24% in three months. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date basis, the Tata group stock has jumped 14%, with a one-year rise at 12%.

Tata Power share price ended Wednesday's trade at ₹436.05 on the BSE, up 0.08%.

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