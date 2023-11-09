Tata Power share price falls 3% after Q2 results; time to buy the stock?
Tata Power Company reported a growth of 8.79% in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis at ₹1,017.41 crore. The company’s revenue in Q2FY24 rose 9% YoY to ₹15,442 crore.
Tata Power share price declined nearly 3% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023. Tata Power shares fell as much as 2.96% to ₹247.35 apiece on the BSE.
