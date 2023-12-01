Tata Power share price hits new 52-week high; up 7% this week; here's why
Tata Power share price rose 4% to touch a 52-week high on Friday's trading session amid a bullish market and several news developments around the stock. Since last Friday's closing, the Tata Power share price has increased by more than 7% this week. Tata Power share price today opened at ₹270.30 apiece on BSE. Tata Power shares hit intraday high at ₹278.50 and low at ₹268.50. Tata Power share price today closed at ₹274.50, up 2.44%.
