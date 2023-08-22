Tata Power share price in focus as arm signs agreement with Tata Motors

Tata Power share price in focus as arm signs agreement with Tata Motors1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Tata Power share price rises after subsidiary signs PPA for solar plant at Tata Motors Pantnagar plant.
Tata Power share price opens nearly a percent higher a day after the company announced its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 9MWp on campus solar plant with Tata Motors Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand.
