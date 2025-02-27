Tata Power share price plunged over 3.60 per cent on Thursday's trading session, falling intraday low to ₹341.40 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Tata Power shares have been underperforming amid current market reeling. The stock has declined over 5 per cent in the last five trading sessions, falling from ₹360.45. In the last six months, the stock has fallen by 18.77 per cent, while its year-to-date decline is 11.35 per cent.

On Wednesday, Tata Power Company Ltd. signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government yesterday to develop 5,000 MW of renewable and clean energy projects, including solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage. The initiative involves a substantial investment of ₹30,000 crore over the next five years.

Tata Power signs MoU with Assam Govt This collaboration aims to support Assam in achieving its goal of 500 MW of solar capacity by 2027. The strategic partnership was announced at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. The MoU was signed by Dr. Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Power, Government of Assam, and Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power.

"The initiative will also include the identification of land for Group Captive sites, enabling industries and tea gardens to access clean energy under Assam’s land allotment and Industrial policies. To accelerate project execution, the Government has committed to single-window clearances for statutory approvals, financial incentives, and collaboration with research institutions for innovation in the renewable sector. Skill development programs will also be introduced to build a trained workforce for project implementation and operation," Tata Power said in an exchange filing.

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has entered into an MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd to boost renewable energy adoption and enhance energy efficiency across the state.

The partnership focuses on expanding rooftop solar projects under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY).

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said, "These MoUs marks significant steps towards developing renewable and clean energy capacity, leveraging Assam’s vast potential in solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage. With strong policy support, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement initiatives, this collaboration will not only strengthen the state’s energy security but also drive economic growth and job creation."