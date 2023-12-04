Tata Power share price rise 4% after winning ₹1,500 crore worth transmission project in Rajasthan
Shares of Tata Power nearly rose 4% to ₹286 on BSE on Monday’s trading session after the firm bagged the Bikaner-III Neemrana-II Transmission project, which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by PFC Consulting, a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.
