Tata Power share price rises 3% on MOU for up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects

Stock Market Today: Tata Power share price gained almost 3% in the morning trades on Monday as it announced Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and Andhra Pradesh Government signing MOU for up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects. The announcement was made by Tata Powers on Friday post market hours

Tata Power share price opened at ₹356.95 on the BSE on Monday, which was higher than the previous days closing price of ₹351.30 for Tata Power. The Tata Power share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹361.85, which translated in to gains of almost 3%.

Tata Power - Project MOU details Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and Andhra Pradesh Government have signed MoU (memorandum of understanding) to develop up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects

The MoU was signed at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh and is a step towards advancing the state’s renewable energy requirements.

As part of this strategic partnership, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) and the Andhra Pradesh government will work together to investigate potential for the development of renewable energy (RE) up to 7,000 MW (7 GW), including hybrid projects with or without storage.

The estimated investment in these projects stands at approximately up to ₹ 49,000 crore as per the company. This also, makes it one of the largest renewable energy investments in the state.

Tata Power has been buzzing with news flow pertaining to projects . In end February 2025, TP Solar Limited, Tata Power’s Solar Manufacturing Arm, had won ₹632 crore Contract from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) to Supply of 292.5 MWp DCR Solar Modules.

The contract, entails the delivery of high-quality DCR modules to the designated site in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

The project is part of SECI’s larger 400 MWp tender, which underwent a competitive bid submission process followed by an e-Reverse Auction. The contract includes a total scope of 400 MWp DCR Modules, of which TP Solar has secured 292.5 MWp.

