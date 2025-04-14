Tata Power share price to be in focus on Tuesday after THIS renewable energy pact with NTPC

Shares of Tata Power, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group, will be in focus on Tuesday, April 15, as the company reaches a 10.9 GW capacity after signing a PPA with NTPC Limited for a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project.

The company informed investors through an exchange filing on April 14 that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Limited (NTPC), India's largest integrated power company, to develop a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Project.

"The project, spread across multiple locations in India, is set to be completed within 24 months and is expected to generate approximately 1,300 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, mitigating over 1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The project was won by TPREL based on competitive bidding and will consist of solar, wind, and BESS technologies. A key feature of this initiative is the commitment to a 4-hour peak power supply, ensuring at least 90% availability during peak demand hours to support the growing energy needs of distribution companies," the company said in its regulatory filing.

With this project, the company's total renewable utility capacity has reached 10.9 GW. Currently, 5.5 GW of this capacity is operational, comprising 4.5 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy. Additionally, the company stated that 5.4 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 2.7 GW of solar and 2.7 GW of wind projects. These ongoing projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next 6 to 24 months in a staggered manner, according to the company.

Recent Developments In its April 7 filing, the company announced that it has received approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to install a 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Mumbai over the next two years.

According to the company, this will enable a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure, including the metro, hospitals, airports, and data centers, in the event of grid disturbances. The entire 100 MW system will be installed across 10 strategically located sites, especially near load centers across Mumbai Distribution, and will be centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Power’s Power System Control Center (PSCC).

Last month, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and the Andhra Pradesh Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects. The estimated investment in these projects is approximately ₹49,000 crore, making it one of the largest renewable energy investments in the state.

In late February 2025, TP Solar Limited, Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm, won a ₹632 crore contract from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR Solar Modules.

