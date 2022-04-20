Tata Power shares: Anand Rathi sees over 38% upside in 3-6 months

The brokerage has a Buy rating on Tata Power shares with implying a potential upside of 38% from the current stock level. “The target for range breakout comes around ₹320 but we are also witnessing a flag breakout on the larger time frame. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock in the range of ₹252 – 242 with a stop loss of ₹200 for the upside target of ₹340 in 3 – 6 months," recommended Anand Rathi.