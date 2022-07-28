Tata Power shares: Key triggers that may drive the stock post strong Q1 show1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Tata Power company reported strong performance in Q1FY23 with high revenue and profit growth
Tata Power company reported strong performance in Q1FY23 with high revenue and profit growth. The net profit was up 103% year-on-year (YoY), boosted by higher profits in the coal business, and despite losses booked for Tata Projects and TPSSL, as well as the negative impact of conservative accounting for CGPL.