Tata Power shares: Key triggers that may drive the stock post strong Q1 show

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said the company's all business clusters namely generation, transmission, distribution and renewables performed well. "This is aptly reflected in our 11th consecutive quarter of PAT (profit after tax) growth. We have a robust growth trajectory with stable long-term cost structures and competitiveness across businesses. As a future-ready EaaS (The Energy Storage as a Service ) company, we are well poised to contribute towards India's green energy transition," he said.