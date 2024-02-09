Tata Power shares dip 5% ahead of Q3 results today. Opportunity to buy?
Q3 results today: Tata Power may surprise markets as it is expected to give better-than-estimated market results for the Q3FY24 period, say experts
Stock market today: Ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today, Tata Power shares witnessed selling pressure in the early morning session. Tata Power share price today opened upside at ₹412.90 and touched a new lifetime high. However, profit-booking was soon triggered and the energy stock touched an intraday low of ₹385 apiece on NSE, logging over a 5 percent dip in the morning session.
