Tata Power shares give breakout before Q4 results. Buy or wait?3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Tata Power shares may go up to ₹235 apiece levels in long term, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Tata Power shares have given breakout on chart pattern ahead of the Q4 results today. After bottoming out at around ₹180 apiece levels, Tata Power share price has managed to come out of the base building mode and the Tata group stock gave breakout above ₹202 levels on closing basis, signaling bullish trend in near term. According to stock market experts, Tata Power shares may go up to ₹235 apiece levels in long term.
