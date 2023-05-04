Tata Power shares give breakout before Q4 results. Buy or wait?

Giving 'buy' tag to Tata Power shares, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "After a long time, Tata Power shares come on our radar, as the stock is coming out of a downward channel pattern with a positive candle. The stock has witnessed decent erosion from ₹250 apiece levels, bottoming out near ₹180 levels, gradually indicating improvement in the bias. Currently, a positive candle pattern indicates strength and has the potential to rise further in the coming days. With the RSI also going strong, it has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest buying this stock for a short-term upside target of ₹217 (200 DMA) and a long-term target of ₹235, keeping the stop loss at ₹190."

