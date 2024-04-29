Tata Power shares hit lifetime high despite 120% rally in one year. Do you own?
Tata Power shares are rising because the market is expecting a rise in business volume of the company during the summer season, say experts
Tata Power shares extended its winning streak for a third straight session on Monday and touched an intraday high of ₹447.65 per share on NSE, logging an intraday high of 2.50 percent showing a slow and steady upside movement. However, while climbing to its intraday high, the Tata Group stock touched a new lifetime high on Monday. According to stock market experts, the market is betting high on Tata Power shares due to the rise in demand in the current summer season. They said that Tata Power Ltd is expected to deliver strong quarterly numbers in the next two to three quarters, which has fueled demand for Tata Power shares. They said that Tata Power shares have given fresh breakout at ₹443 per share level and it is expected to touch ₹460 to ₹470 apiece level in the near term.
