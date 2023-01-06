Tata Power shares: Key positives that could drive the stock higher; brokerage bullish1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- Tata Power has the best green business portfolio, as per the brokerage
Tata Power has increased its target in medium term towards renewables development portfolio and asset light clean businesses. Tata Power has also raised money from marquee financial investors to fund the immediate capital needs of the clean energy businesses, highlighted brokerage DAM Capital.
