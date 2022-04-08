Tata Power shares: Brokerage bullish on the multibagger stock on robust earnings growth outlook2 min read . 08:32 AM IST
- Tata Power shares have given multibagger return of over 165% in last one year, whereas it is up 25% in 2022
Tata Power Company Limited’s (TPCL) has multiple levers for earnings upgrades and better valuation, which are only partially captured in its stock price, as per domestic brokerage house and research firm Sharekhan.
"Major catalysts include – a potential tariff negotiation for Mundra UMPP for full pass-through of fuel cost, full benefit of CGPL merger with Tata Power standalone would help reduce tax outgo as Tata Power would be able to offset massive accumulated loss at CGPL and ramp-up and reduction in T&D loss at Odisha discoms," the note stated.
Potential monetisation of RE business would unlock value and aid balance sheet deleveraging. The brokerage has retained its Buy rating on Tata Power shares with revised target price of ₹315. The multibagger stock has rallied over 165% in a year, whereas the Tata Group stock is up more than 25% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.
NCLT approval for merger of loss-making CGPL with Tata Power (standalone) would help save future tax outgo given massive accumulated losses at CGPL, Sharekhan added.
"We see an earnings upside of 10% from CGPL merger. Moreover, a potential agreement with states (already in talks with Gujarat) for full pass- through of fuel cost would result in significant earnings upgrades and aid Tata Power’s valuation," said the brokerage note.
Further, Media reports indicate that Tata Power is looking to raise $700 million by inducting strategic investors into its renewable energy business. Likely monetisation of RE business portfolio would unlock value and also deleverage balance sheet, it added.
“Earnings growth would have multiple catalysts like expansion of RE business, ramp-up of Odisha distribution business, new capex in power transmission and thus we expect a robust 36% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E. Likely tariff revision for Mundra UMPP could support earnings upgrades going forward," as per Sharekhan.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
