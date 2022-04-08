Potential monetisation of RE business would unlock value and aid balance sheet deleveraging. The brokerage has retained its Buy rating on Tata Power shares with revised target price of ₹315. The multibagger stock has rallied over 165% in a year, whereas the Tata Group stock is up more than 25% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}