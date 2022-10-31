Tata Power shares: Should you buy/hold post Q2 results?2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- Tata Power reported another strong quarterly performance in Q2 FY23
Tata Power Company Ltd reported an 85% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹935 crore in the September 2022 quarter (Q2 FY23), mainly on the back of higher revenue. Total income of the company rose to ₹14,181 crore in the quarter from ₹10,187 crore a year ago. The company said it is working towards strengthening its presence across the entire green and clean energy value chain.