Tata Power Company Ltd reported an 85% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹935 crore in the September 2022 quarter (Q2 FY23), mainly on the back of higher revenue. Total income of the company rose to ₹14,181 crore in the quarter from ₹10,187 crore a year ago. The company said it is working towards strengthening its presence across the entire green and clean energy value chain.

“Tata Power Company Ltd reported another strong quarterly performance in Q2FY23 buoyed by higher profits from coal and Mundra businesses, recovery in profits of TPSSL and Tata Projects, and strong performance of distribution businesses. On consolidated basis, the company’s reported revenue for the quarter was up 49% YoY mainly due to higher power sales across discoms and higher revenue from coal businesses," said ICICI Securities in a note. The brokerage house has maintained its Buy rating on Tata Power shares with a target price of ₹262 apiece.

“After the CERC’s interim order, Tata Power has started recovering capacity charges under recovery, but fuel cost-related under-recovery still exists, and this is likely to be approved in the final CERC order—potentially driving a one-time positive adjustment," said another brokerage Edelweiss while maintaining Hold rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of ₹250 per share.

Besides, pass-through interim arrangement with Gujarat has been extended till December 2022. Meanwhile, net debt has reduced by around ₹30 bn. Working capital improved led by better trade payable terms, the brokerage highlighted.

“Past capital allocation was driven by 39% in coal/ CGPL, 32% in regulated business, and 29% in renewables. The path ahead will have 49% of regulated business (with 31% coming from T&D) and 32% in renewables. Based on the current capital allocation, we use SoTP to value regulated, generation, and other businesses at ₹272/share. Risks: sharp decline in coal prices impacting subs, slower resolution on CGPL, and systemic slowdown in RE space," said Antique Stock Broking in note while retaining its Buy recommendation for the stock.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.