Tata Power shares: Should you buy/hold post Q2 results?

“Past capital allocation was driven by 39% in coal/ CGPL, 32% in regulated business, and 29% in renewables. The path ahead will have 49% of regulated business (with 31% coming from T&D) and 32% in renewables. Based on the current capital allocation, we use SoTP to value regulated, generation, and other businesses at ₹272/share. Risks: sharp decline in coal prices impacting subs, slower resolution on CGPL, and systemic slowdown in RE space," said Antique Stock Broking in note while retaining its Buy recommendation for the stock.