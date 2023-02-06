Tata Power shares surge as Q3 net profit nearly doubles: Buy/hold?
- Tata Power shares surged more than 2% to ₹209 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals
Shares of Tata Power surged more than 2% to ₹209 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals after its Q3 net profit nearly doubled to ₹1,052 crore while its total income rose to ₹14,402 crore in the quarter from ₹11,018.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
