Tata Power shares surge as Q3 net profit nearly doubles: Buy/hold?

“TPWR outperformed on PAT by 32% led by all business segments and the CERC order impact. While we remain structurally positive on Tata Power, watch out for deterioration in some key items. TPCL is likely to receive ₹20 bn from RE monetisation soon, providing equity support that should help it accelerate RE manufacturing and generation business. EPC margin is the key variable to keep an eye out for. This coupled with the stock’s rich valuation forces our hand to maintain ‘HOLD/SN’ with a TP of ₹217," said Nuvama Research.