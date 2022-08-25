Anlaysts at brokerage ICICI Securities attended Tata Power Company’s analyst meet during which the company highlighted the growth strategy for its several businesses over FY23-FY27. Tata Power has a clear focus toward clean and green growth as evident from the fact that 80% of the estimated ₹1 trn capex over FY23-FY27 will be on green businesses, it said in a note.

“With this, the company aims to grow its revenue and PAT 3x and 4x from the FY22 levels of ₹426 bn and ₹23 bn respectively, and simultaneously improve shareholder returns," the brokerage said while maintaining its SoTP-based target price of ₹262 on Tata Power shares, but downgrade the stock to ADD (from Buy) due to stock price run-up (12.3% over past 6 months).

ICICI Securities believes, the long-term potential of the company's businesses is good, especially its renewables and distribution businesses, and that the company is the best-placed private player in the power sector, with businesses across the value chain and backward integration.

Tata Power's management, at its annual analyst meet, exuded confidence about the paradigm shift in the power sector landscape and its apposite positioning to ride the new leg of growth with sustainability at its core, say analysts.

“In our view, resilience, sustainability and consumer orientation are the three pillars of TPWR 2.0 and is visible in its actions. New businesses’ low profitability is transitory in nature accentuated by abrupt market changes – commodity/forex inflation. But, this could start zooming once situation normalises and it attains critical mass," said brokerage Edelweiss. While it remains constructive, the brokerage has maintained ‘Hold’ rating on the Tata Group stock given Tata Power being fairly valued.

Shares of Tata Power are trading about 23% below from its highs of ₹298 it had hit in April this year on the BSE. The stock is up about 83% in a year's period. Tata Power is the largest power generation company in India aimed at providing power supply from its various plants located across India.

