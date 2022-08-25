Tata Power shares down 23% from highs. Should you buy/hold?2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 12:24 PM IST
- Edelweiss has maintained Hold rating given Tata Power being fairly valued
Listen to this article
Anlaysts at brokerage ICICI Securities attended Tata Power Company’s analyst meet during which the company highlighted the growth strategy for its several businesses over FY23-FY27. Tata Power has a clear focus toward clean and green growth as evident from the fact that 80% of the estimated ₹1 trn capex over FY23-FY27 will be on green businesses, it said in a note.