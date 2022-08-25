Tata Power shares down 23% from highs. Should you buy/hold?

“In our view, resilience, sustainability and consumer orientation are the three pillars of TPWR 2.0 and is visible in its actions. New businesses’ low profitability is transitory in nature accentuated by abrupt market changes – commodity/forex inflation. But, this could start zooming once situation normalises and it attains critical mass," said brokerage Edelweiss. While it remains constructive, the brokerage has maintained ‘Hold’ rating on the Tata Group stock given Tata Power being fairly valued.