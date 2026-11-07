Tata Power shares: Will it react on Mon 9 Nov post $650 mn legal battle blow with Kleros Capital in Singapore court?

Tata Power vs Kleros Capital: Tata Power shares are expected to remain in focus on Monday, 9 November 2026, when the NSE and BSE resume trading at their usual timings after the special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The reason for this is a setback for the Tata Group company in the legal battle with Kleros Capital Partners in the Singapore court. According to PTI, Kleros Capital Partners Limited has confirmed that the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) has granted enforcement orders authorising the Sheriff to seize and sell the shares held by The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power) in its Singapore subsidiaries: Bhira Investments Pte. Ltd. and Tata Power International Pte. Ltd.

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The orders follow the SICC's dismissal on 26 August 2026 of all of Tata Power's applications to set aside the arbitration awards issued in Kleros's favour, and the subsequent recognition of those awards as judgments of the Singapore Court.

How may Tata Power shares react? According to stock market experts, this may negatively impact Tata Power shares when normal trading resumes on Monday, 9 November 2026. They said that the Tata Group company has lost the legal battle with Kleros Capital Partners over $450 million in dues, including interest, amounting to $650 million net. In Indian Rupee terms, this amounts to around ₹6,000 crore, which is nearly 5% of Tata Power's total market cap.

Expecting a negative impact from this legal setback, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, “The Singapore Court's verdict would add an additional ₹6,000 crore of pressure on the company's balance sheet, which is nearly 5% of the net market capitalisation of Tata Power shares. Looking at the company's quarterly profits, the verdict is expected to be in line with the company's one-year net profit.”

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Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital said that Tata Power shares are expected to slide by at least 5% in the short term following the Singapore Court's verdict.

Tata Power share price target Decoding the technical chart of Tata Power shares, Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, said, “Tata Power shares are looking weak on the technical chart and it may try to test the support zone placed at ₹320 to ₹300. Existing shareholders of the company are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹300 and exit on rebound.”

Tata Power shares finished at ₹352.50 per share on the NSE, down over 3% against the previous close of ₹364.55. The Tata Group stock finished with a market cap of ₹1.13 lakh crore on Friday.

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Tata Power vs Kleros Capital Kleros began arbitration in November 2020 at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre ("SIAC"), one of the world's leading institutions for resolving international commercial disputes. The case was heard by a three-member tribunal: Professor Lawrence Boo (presiding), Stuart Isaacs KC, and Amal K. Ganguli, a Senior Advocate and retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India. On 26 September 2023, the tribunal unanimously found that Tata Power had breached the Agreements and its duties of good faith and confidence.

On 1 July 2025, the tribunal issued its award on damages, awarding Kleros USD 490.32 million plus simple interest of 5.33% per annum from 30 November 2020 until payment. As is standard in international arbitration, the decision is final and binding, payable immediately upon release, and globally enforceable.

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Tata Power has not paid any part of the sums due under the awards. The debt currently exceeds USD 650 million, comprising principal damages of USD 490.32 million together with simple interest at 5.33% per annum from 30 November 2020 - approximately USD 71,600 per day - plus costs.

(With inputs from PTI) Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).