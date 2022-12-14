Tata Power stock near day's high; Vaishali Parekh suggests buying, here's why

During Q2FY23, the company recorded an 85% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹935.18 crore on the back of higher revenue, compared to a profit of ₹505.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total income climbed by 39% to ₹14,181.07 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹10,187.33 crore a year ago. Also, EBITDA surged by 18% yoy to ₹2,043 crore due to higher availability in Mundra and capacity addition in renewables, and higher efficiencies achieved in the distribution business, especially in Odisha Discoms.

