Tata Power stock near day's high; Vaishali Parekh suggests buying, here's why

Tata Power stock near day's high; Vaishali Parekh suggests buying, here's why2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
- From its 1-year low of ₹190 apiece on BSE which was recorded on June 20, 2022, Tata Power stock has advanced by more than 17% to date.
Tata Power stock is near its intraday high on Wednesday. The midcap stock witnessed strong buying and gained by at least 2% so far in the day. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research of Prabhudas Lilladher has factored further upside in this stock and has suggested positional buying for the medium term. Its risk-reward ratio seems to be favourable!
At around 2.39 pm, on BSE, Tata Power stock traded at ₹222.50 apiece up by 1.7%. The stock was near the day's high of ₹223 apiece on the exchange. Overall, the upside was around 1.92% so far in the day. The company's market cap is over ₹71,064 crore.
As per BSE data, Tata Power's earnings per share is at ₹10.92, while its return on equity (ROE) is around 29.09%, and its price-to-equity ratio is at 5.83x. The company has a 52-week high of ₹298 apiece.
In her medium-term pick note, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "the stock after the short correction has attained the trendline support zone of 215 levels and has witnessed a pullback to come inside the channel pattern on the daily chart to improve the bias and anticipate for a further rise in the coming days."
She highlighted that with a move past the significant 50EMA level of 225, the trend would be further strengthened to expect targets of 240-244 in the coming days.
With the risk-reward ratio being favorable, hence, Vaishali recommends a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of 244 keeping a stop loss of 214.
That being said, Tata Power stock has the potential to rise by 9.95% in the medium term.
During Q2FY23, the company recorded an 85% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹935.18 crore on the back of higher revenue, compared to a profit of ₹505.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total income climbed by 39% to ₹14,181.07 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹10,187.33 crore a year ago. Also, EBITDA surged by 18% yoy to ₹2,043 crore due to higher availability in Mundra and capacity addition in renewables, and higher efficiencies achieved in the distribution business, especially in Odisha Discoms.
This Tata Group-backed company is one of India's largest integrated power companies, present across the entire power value chain of conventional & renewable energy, power services, and next-generation customer solutions including solar rooftop, EV charging stations, and home automation.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
