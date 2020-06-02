Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Power surges 7%; company to manage power distribution in central Odisha
Tata Power surges 7%; company to manage power distribution in central Odisha

1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Tata Power will manage the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) consisting of Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradeep and Dhenekal

MUMBAI: Tata Power shares gained as much as 7% after receiving the letter of intent from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha’s five circles.

At 11:30 am, the shares were at 40.90, up 3.41% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex gained 0.70% to 33536.65.

On Monday, Tata Power, announced it will manage the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) consisting of Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradeep and Dhenkanal. It will hold 51% equity with management control and state-owned GRIDCO will have the remaining 49% in the company.

According to the agreement, the company will retain all the existing employees of CESU and will govern them by their existing policy structure.

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,742 MW and a leader in clean energy generation.

