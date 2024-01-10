Tata Power to outperform the sector, says Antique Broking; raises target price on stock
Tata Power houses 4.3 GW of operational solar, wind, and hybrid assets. Tata Power plans to add 10 GW before FY27E. This will entail a capex of ₹600 billion.
Tata Power Company share price has surged over 67% in the last one year as compared with the sector’s median performance of 94%, while the company’s market capitalization crossed ₹1 lakh crore.
