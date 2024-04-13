Multibagger stocks to buy: Shares of Tata Power and Adani Power are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, some analysts are still bullish on the fundamentals and technical of these businesses. Adani Power shares have delivered over 200 percent return to its shareholders in one year whereas Tata Power shares have risen to the tune of 125 percent in this time. So, buying either of these multibagger stocks can be a little tricky for a stock market investor.

According to stock market experts, Tata Power shares are trading within the range of its lifetime high whereas Adani Power shares are experiencing a downturn from its record high. However, they said that in terms of valuations, Adani Power shares are looking more attractive than Tata Power shares but they advised medium to long-term investors to wait for a market correction. They went on to add that despite Friday's sell-off, the majority of the indices are still in overbought condition.

Tata Power share vs Adani Power share

Speaking on which multibagger stock to buy between Tata Power and Adani Power, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, “Tata Power has demonstrated strong performance in recent times and is presently trading within the range of its all-time high. Conversely, Adani Power, which reached a peak of approximately ₹646, has experienced a downturn of around 8%. Furthermore, in terms of PE ratio comparison, Adani Power currently trades at a PE of 10, while Tata Power trades at a PE of 40."

Comparing Adani Power shares with Tata Power shares, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet said, "Adani Power has exhibited remarkable growth, with its stock price rising from around ₹100 in January 2022 to ₹595 currently. However, Adani Power share price still appears attractively valued, as it has been steadily reducing debt-a positive indicator of its financial health and management's efficiency. The company's plans to expand its thermal capacity to 21GW by FY29 from 15.21GW currently further reflect its growth ambitions and position it as a key player in the power and energy sector. Adani Power's shares are currently trading above its key 50 and 200-day moving averages, and the stock also has a key support level at the 500 mark on a monthly timeframe, suggesting potential buying opportunities on dips."

Which multibagger stock to buy?

Batting in favour of Adani Power shares over Tata Power shares, Amit Goel of Pace 360 said, “Our perspective favours accumulating Adani Power shares over Tata Power shares. Nevertheless, given the prevalent overvaluations in the broader market, it would be prudent to await a substantial market correction before considering investments in any particular stock."

Adani Power share price target

"Adani Power share has the potential to rise towards ₹750 and then ₹820 levels from a long-term perspective. Overall, the power and energy sector's long-term prospects look promising due to India's rising power demand, which benefits Adani Power's growth potential. However, as with any investment, investors should consider their risk tolerance and conduct further research before making investment decisions."

Sugandha Sachdeva of SS Wealth Street went on to add that Adani Power shares have made a strong base at ₹500 apiece level. So, a medium to long-term investor can maintain the buy-on-dips strategy till the Adani group stock is trading above ₹500 apiece level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

